The Houston Astros activated right-hander Enoli Paredes from the injured list on Sunday, but right-hander Jose Urquidy took his place on the 10-day IL with a shoulder injury.

The designation for Urquidy, who has right posterior shoulder discomfort, is retroactive to Thursday.

Urquidy, 26, left Wednesday night's start against the Los Angeles Angels with two outs in the fourth inning after a brief mound visit with a trainer.

Urquidy is 3-2 with a 3.22 ERA in eight starts this season. He has 33 strikeouts and nine walks in 44 2/3 innings.

Paredes, 25, has been on the IL since April 9 due to a right oblique injury. He has allowed no earned runs on two hits in three relief appearances this season.

