Houston Astros right-hander Jake Odorizzi departed Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Angels due to forearm tightness in his pitching arm.

Odorizzi threw just five pitches before exiting.

The 31-year-old got David Fletcher to fly to right for the game's first out. Catcher Jason Castro then called manager Dusty Baker and a trainer to the mound, and Odorizzi's day was over.

Left-hander Kent Emanuel replaced Odorizzi.

The outing was Odorizzi's third of the season. He is 0-2 with a 10.13 ERA and has allowed nine runs and 10 hits in eight innings.

