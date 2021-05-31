The Houston Astros activated right-handed starter Jose Urquidy and left-handed reliever Blake Taylor from the 10-day injured list on Monday.
They took the active roster spots vacated when the team optioned right-handers Andre Scrubb and Ralph Garza to Triple-A Sugar Land following Sunday's 7-4 win against the San Diego Padres.
Urquidy, 26, landed on the IL on May 16 with right posterior shoulder discomfort.
He is 3-2 with a 3.22 ERA in eight starts this season. He has 33 strikeouts and nine walks in 44 2/3 innings.
Taylor, 25, has been on the IL since April 17 with a sprained right ankle.
He has no decisions and a 6.75 ERA in seven bullpen appearances this season.
Scrubb, 26, allowed three runs in the ninth inning after relieving Zack Greinke on Sunday and is 1-1 with a 7.62 ERA in 13 appearances.
Garza, 27, made his major league debut Saturday and took the loss in an 11-8 setback against the Padres when he gave up a three-run homer to Wil Myers in the 12th inning.
--Field Level Media
