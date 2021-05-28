The Houston Astros put outfielder Michael Brantley (right hamstring tightness) and backup catcher Jason Castro (Achilles soreness) on the 10-day injured list on Friday.
Both moves are retroactive to Tuesday.
The Astros recalled infielder Robel Garcia from Triple-A Sugar Land to take Brantley's spot on the roster. The team recalled C Garrett Stubbs to replace Castro.
Also Friday, the Astros activated left-hander Framber Valdez from the IL. Valdez got the start Friday against the San Diego Padres. He takes the roster spot of southpaw Kent Emanuel, who was placed on the 10-day IL with left elbow soreness, retroactive to Wednesday.
Brantley is hitting .305/.346/.455 with three home runs and 25 runs scored to go with 15 RBIs in 41 games.
Valdez (finger) has yet to see action this season after appearing in 11 games (10 starts) for the Astros in 2020. He went 5-3 with a 3.57 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings.
Castro is hitting .271/.397/.479 in 20 games this season.
Emanuel was 1-0 with a 2.55 ERA in 10 games this season.
Garcia has appeared in 13 games, hitting .190 with two RBIs.
--Field Level Media
