The Houston Astros are expected to promote right-hander J.P. France to start Saturday night at Seattle in his MLB debut.
Multiple outlets reported the move Friday, including the Houston Chronicle. There was no official word yet from the team as of Friday afternoon.
France, 28, was drafted in the 14th round by the Astros in 2018 and will join the team from Triple-A Sugar Land.
France is 2-1 with a 2.33 ERA through five games (three starts) this season with the Space Cowboys, striking out 26 and walking 11 in 19 1/3 innings.
His career numbers in the minors include a 20-17 record with a 3.73 ERA and five saves in 99 games (56 starts).
