Kyle Tucker capped a five-run third inning with a three-run home run and the Houston Astros sent the visiting Texas Rangers to their 10th consecutive loss with a 7-3 victory on Friday.
Tucker fouled off six consecutive pitches from Rangers left-hander Kolby Allard (2-8) before bashing a 91.6-mph, four-seam fastball out to right-center field. Tucker's 18th home run followed an RBI single from Yordan Alvarez and a run-scoring groundout by Carlos Correa. Tucker's bomb plated Yuli Gurriel and Correa to extend the Houston lead to 5-0.
The Astros tacked on two additional runs off Allard in the fourth. Gurriel pushed Houston to a 7-0 lead with his majors-leading 11th sacrifice fly after Robel Garcia scored on a Michael Brantley fielder's choice.
Allard allowed seven runs on seven hits and one walk with five strikeouts over four innings, and fell to 1-8 as a starter while suffering a sixth consecutive loss.
Texas last dropped 10 consecutive games during the 1995 season.
Astros right-hander Jake Odorizzi cruised through his first four innings of work, facing just two batters over the minimum while tossing 56 pitches. Yet, despite carrying a seven-run lead into the fifth and striking out the first two batters of that frame -- David Dahl and Curtis Terry for his third and fourth strikeouts in succession -- Odorizzi did not last long enough to earn the victory.
He suddenly came undone, giving up a double to Brock Holt and followed by walking Andy Ibanez. Isiah Kiner-Falefa added an RBI single before Nathaniel Lowe drilled a 3-1 fastball 403 feet to center for a two-run triple.
Odorizzi departed with Lowe at third base and his lead sliced to four runs after having allowed three hits and one walk over a four-batter stretch. He threw 30 pitches in the fifth inning and capped his ledger with three runs on four hits and two walks with six strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings.
Astros reliever Brandon Bielak (3-3) got the final out of the fifth and allowed one hit and recorded one strikeout over 2 1/3 scoreless innings.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.