The Houston Astros placed right-handed starting pitcher Jose Urquidy on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, citing right shoulder discomfort.

The Astros also selected left-hander Ryan Hartman from Triple-A Sugar Land and designated righty Francis Martes for assignment.

Urquidy left Tuesday's start against the visiting Baltimore Orioles after just 1 1/3 innings with a shoulder issue. Discomfort in the same shoulder also forced him to miss a few weeks of action in May.

Urquidy has played the largest role of his three-year career in the majors, all with Houston. The 26-year-old from Mexico is 6-3 in 14 starts with a 3.38 ERA and 66 strikeouts to only 13 walks. He owns a WHIP of 0.957.

In 28 appearances (26 starts) over three seasons, Urquidy is 9-5 all-time with a 3.41 ERA.

Hartman, 27, has yet to make his major league debut. He has played in the Astros' minor league system since 2016, when they selected him in the ninth round of the MLB amateur draft.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.