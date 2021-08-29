The Houston Astros placed Jason Castro on the 10-day injured list and recalled fellow catcher Garrett Stubbs from Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday.
Castro is experiencing right knee discomfort and his designation is retroactive to Thursday.
Martin Maldonado is slated to start behind the plate in Sunday's series finale against the host Texas Rangers.
Castro, 34, is batting .190 with four homers and 13 RBIs in 55 games this season.
Stubbs, 28, has played in nine games with the Astros in 2021, batting .182 (4 for 22) with two RBIs.
