The Houston Astros placed right-handed reliever Bryan Abreu on the 10-day injured list Sunday.
The move is retroactive to Saturday, when Abreu strained his left calf while shagging balls at batting practice.
The team also optioned right-hander Brandon Bielak to Triple-A Sugar Land and recalled right-handers Enoli Paredes and Nivaldo Rodriguez to fill the open roster spots.
Abreu, 24, has gone 2-3 with a 4.21 ERA and one save in 21 relief appearances this season.
Bielak, 25, is 2-2 with a 3.97 ERA in 13 relief outings.
Paredes, 25, came out of the bullpen in seven games for the Astros this season and posted an 8.31 ERA over 4 1/3 innings.
Rodriguez, 24, gave up one run in three innings in his only duty for the Astros this season.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.