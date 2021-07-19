The Houston Astros have placed right-handed relief pitcher Andre Scrubb on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder strain.
To fill his spot on the roster, Houston recalled catcher Garrett Stubbs from Triple-A Sugar Land.
Scrubb, 26, has pitched in 18 games out of the bullpen this season with a 5.03 ERA.
Stubbs, 28, is being recalled to Houston for the fifth time this season. He is 4-for-21 with two RBIs in eight games with the Astros this year.
With Sugar Land, Stubbs is hitting .309 with a .441 on-base percentage.
--Field Level Media
