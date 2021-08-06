The Houston Astros placed first baseman Yuli Gurriel on the 10-day injured list Friday because of neck stiffness.
The move was retroactive to Aug. 3, meaning he will be sidelined for at least the next week.
Gurriel, 37, goes to the IL as he was in the midst of a scorching stretch, having produced two or more hits in each of his last five games. He has gone 12-for-23 (.522) with two home runs and seven RBIs in that span.
The six-year veteran has hit a career-best .324 this season with 12 homers and 66 RBIs in 99 games this season.
In corresponding moves, the Astros called up infielders Taylor Jones and Jacob Wilson from Triple-A Sugar Land, while sending down fellow infielder Robel García.
--Field Level Media
