Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryan Pressly (55) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Boston Red Sox to advance to the World Series after winning game six of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryan Pressly (55) celebrates after defeating the Boston Red Sox to advance to the World Series after winning game six of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox players react in the dugout after game six of the 2021 ALCS against the against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Alex Verdugo (99) reacts in the dugout after game six of the 2021 ALCS against the against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros celebrate on the field after defeating the Boston Red Sox to advance to the World Series after game six of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Boston Red Sox to go to the World Series after game six of the 2021 ALCS against the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros coach Michael Collins (17) hugs Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) after defeating the Boston Red Sox to go to the World Series after game six of the 2021 ALCS against the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) celebrates with Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) after hitting a three run home run in the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox during game six of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox players look on from the dugout in the ninth inning against the Houston Astros during game six of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryan Pressly (55) throws the ball in the ninth inning against the Boston Red Sox during game six of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryan Pressly (55) throws the ball in the ninth inning against the Boston Red Sox during game six of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) celebrates with Houston Astros first base coach Omar Lopez (22) after hitting a three run home run in the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox during game six of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Adam Ottavino (0) reacts after the eighth inning against the Houston Astros during game six of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Adam Ottavino (0) reacts on the mound in the eighth inning against the Houston Astros during game six of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros fans cheer from the stands as Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Adam Ottavino (0) looks on in the eighth inning against the Houston Astros during game six of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr. (12) looks on in the eighth inning during game six of the 2021 ALCS against the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Michael Brantley (23) runs to third base and is forced out at third in the eighth inning against the Houston Astros during game six of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) drops his bat after hitting a home run in the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox during game six of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) watching the ball after hitting a home run in the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox during game six of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Adam Ottavino (0) huddles with teammates on the mound in the eighth inning against the Houston Astros during game six of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) hits a home run in the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox during game six of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Adam Ottavino (0) throws the ball in the eighth inning against the Houston Astros during game six of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Adam Ottavino (0) looks on from the mound in the eight inning against the Houston Astros during game six of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Tanner Houck (89) is removed in the eighth inning against the Houston Astros during game six of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryne Stanek (45) reacts on the mound in the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox during game six of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Michael Brantley (23) celebrates with Astros coach Dan Firova (54) after hitting a single in the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox during game six of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Michael Brantley (23) drops his bat after hitting a single in the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox during game six of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) hits the ball for a base hit against the Boston Red Sox during game six of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Michael Brantley (23) hits a single in the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox during game six of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryne Stanek (45) throws the ball in the eighth inning against the Houston Astros during game six of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez (28) runs to third base after Boston Red Sox left fielder Alex Verdugo (not pictured) hits a single in the seventh inning against the Houston Astros during game six of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) celebrates after Boston Red Sox left fielder Alex Verdugo (99) is thrown out at second base by Astros catcher Martin Maldonado (not pictured) in the seventh inning during game six of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Kendall Graveman (31) reacts after the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox during game six of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Tanner Houck (89) throws the ball in the seventh inning against the Houston Astros during game six of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Alex Verdugo (99) hits a single in the seventh inning against the Houston Astros during game six of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Kendall Graveman (31) wipes his face in the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox during game six of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Kendall Graveman (31) is visited on the mound by teammates in the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox during game six of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) looks on in the seventh inning against the Houston Astros during game six of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates with Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel (10) after scoring a run past Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez (not pictured) in the sixth inning during game six of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros fans react in the stands after Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) strikes out in the seventh inning during game six of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Kendall Graveman (31) reacts on a single by Boston Red Sox left fielder Alex Verdugo (not pictured) in the seventh inning during game six of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox players look on from the dugout in the seventh inning against the Houston Astros during game six of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) scores a run a Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez (7) awaits the ball in the sixth inning during game six of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) scores a run past Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez (7) in the sixth inning during game six of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) reacts after scoring a run past Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez (not pictured) in the sixth inning during game six of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Kendall Graveman (31) throws the ball against Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (not pictured) in the seventh inning during game six of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates with Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) after scoring a run in the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox during game six of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Tanner Houck (89) throws the ball in the sixth inning against the Houston Astros during game six of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) reacts after being hit by a pitch against the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning during game six of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) reacts on third base after hitting a triple in the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox during game six of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Fans cheer from the stands after Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) hits a triple in the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox during game six of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Tanner Houck (89) hits Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (not pictured) with a pitch in the sixth inning during game six of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Darwinzon Hernandez (63) is removed from the game in the sixth inning against the Houston Astros during game six of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) rounds the bases after hitting a triple in the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox during game six of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) drops his bat after hitting a triple in the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox during game six of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) reacts after flying out in the sixth inning against the Houston Astros during game six of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) hits a triple in the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox during game six of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports