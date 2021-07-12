The Houston Astros optioned right-handed pitcher Ralph Garza Jr. to their Triple-A affiliate in Sugar Land, Texas, on Monday.

Garza, 27, made his big-league debut this season and has a 1-2 record with a 4.09 ERA for Houston. He pitched in seven games from June 13-29 and has appeared in nine games overall.

He was the winning pitcher in Sunday's dramatic victory over the New York Yankees, going 1 2/3 scoreless innings and striking out three before the Astros scored six in the bottom of the ninth.

Garza has struck out 14 and allowed 11 hits and seven walks in 11 innings.

