Yordan Alvarez delivered a go-ahead, bases-clearing double in the seventh inning and Kyle Tucker hit a two-run home run to boost the host Houston Astros to a 6-3 win against the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.
Houston evened the season-opening series with Chicago at one game apiece after the White Sox won 3-2 on Thursday.
The White Sox appeared primed for another tight victory before the Astros struck against a shaky Chicago bullpen, scoring each of their runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings.
Seth Martinez (1-0) was the winner with an inning of scoreless relief, and Rafael Montero worked around a single in the ninth to earn the save.
Yoan Moncada had three hits and an RBI for Chicago, and Eloy Jimenez had two hits and two RBIs. Tim Anderson added a pair of hits.
Chicago capitalized on a leadoff walk to Anderson and some ensuing small ball to score the game's first run in the first inning. After stealing second base and advancing to third on a groundout, Anderson came around to score on a Jimenez RBI double with two out.
The White Sox scored twice in the sixth behind three successive doubles. Jimenez recorded his second RBI of the night with a double that scored Andrew Benintendi, then scored one batter later when Moncada contributed an RBI ground-rule double.
Houston got the runs back in the bottom half behind a two-out rally. Jose Abreu singled against his former club, then Tucker launched a two-run home run to center field on a 1-2 count.
The homer chased White Sox starter Lance Lynn from the game. The right-hander scattered two runs and three hits in 5 2/3 innings with four walks and six strikeouts. Before the sixth, the lone hit Lynn allowed was a Corey Julks single in the second.
Houston delivered once more with two outs in the seventh. The Astros loaded the bases against former teammate Kendall Graveman (1-1) with two walks and a single before Alvarez smacked a three-run double against Jake Diekman to put Houston ahead 5-3.
Astros starter Cristian Javier took a no-decision after allowing three runs and eight hits in five innings with one walk and six strikeouts.
