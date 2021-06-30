Houston Astros third-base coach Gary Pettis, who has been receiving treatment for multiple myeloma since September of last year, will rejoin the club Tuesday.
Pettis, 63, took a pause from coaching on Sept. 15 of last year because of a sore hip. The Astros said tests related to the hip issue led to the diagnosis of multiple myeloma.
According to the Mayo Clinic, multiple myeloma is a cancer that forms in white blood cells and accumulates in bone marrow, where it attacks healthy blood cells.
Pettis' return will mark his seventh season on the Houston coaching staff.
He played 11 seasons from 1982-92 and won five Gold Gloves as one of the elite defensive outfielders in the majors. Pettis had a .236 career average with 354 steals, 21 homers and 259 RBIs in 1,183 games with the then-California Angels (1982-87), Detroit Tigers (1988-89, 1992), Texas Rangers (1990-91) and San Diego Padres (1992).
--Field Level Media
