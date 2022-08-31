Jose Altuve had two hits, two walks, two RBIs and scored two runs to help the visiting Houston Astros to a 5-3 win against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday afternoon in Arlington, Texas.
David Hensley, a late addition to the lineup as the designated hitter after Chas McCormick was scratched with a sore finger, went 3-for-4 with a walk and a run for Houston.
The Astros have won three in a row and seven of nine.
Astros starter Cristian Javier (8-9) allowed three runs and four hits in five innings, striking out seven and walking three. Rafael Montero pitched the ninth for his 10th save.
Corey Seager hit a two-run homer for the Rangers, who have lost four in a row and five of seven.
Rangers starter Martin Perez (10-5) gave up five runs and nine hits in five innings. He struck out five and walked four.
The Astros took a 1-0 lead in the first inning after Altuve battled back from an 0-2 count to secure a leadoff walk.
The Rangers had a chance to turn an inning-ending double play, but third baseman Ezequiel Duran made a throwing error and both runners were safe. Trey Mancini then came through with a two-out RBI single to score Altuve from second.
Houston also walked the leadoff batter before Seager extended his MLB career-high with his 29th home run of the season over the fence in right for a 2-1 lead.
The Astros moved back ahead in the second on a one-out infield single by Hensley, a walk to Mauricio Dubon and a two-run double by Altuve for a 3-2 lead.
Houston struck again in the fourth when it loaded the bases with two outs and Kyle Tucker delivered a two-run single to extend the lead to 5-2.
The Rangers got a run back in the fifth when Marcus Semien doubled with one out and came home on a two-out single by Nathaniel Lowe to make it 5-3.
