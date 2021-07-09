The Houston Astros placed shortstop Carlos Correa on the 10-day injured list due to health and safety protocols prior to Friday night's home game against the New York Yankees.
Astros manager Dusty Baker told reporters a short time before the move was announced that Correa was battling a illness and wasn't at the ballpark.
Correa pulled out of next Tuesday's All-Star Game on Thursday, citing that he wanted to spend time with his pregnant wife.
The 26-year-old Correa is batting .288 with 16 homers and 52 RBIs in 82 games.
Infielder/outfielder Taylor Jones was recalled in a corresponding move. Jones, 27, is hitting .175 with five RBIs in 21 games with Houston this season.
The Astros hold a 4 1/2-game lead over the Oakland Athletics in the American League West entering Friday's opener of a three-game series with the Yankees.
--Field Level Media
