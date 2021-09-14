The Houston Astros activated right-hander Zack Greinke from the 10-day injured list to start Tuesday night's game against the Texas Rangers.
Greinke was placed on the COVID-19 IL on Aug. 31 after testing positive for the virus.
Greinke, who is 11-5 with a 3.66 ERA in 27 starts, last pitched for Houston against the Rangers on Aug. 29. He allowed six runs -- tying his high for the season -- and nine hits in four innings.
The six-time All-Star also lost his previous outing against the Kansas City Royals and is winless in his past three turns.
The Astros also placed right-hander Jake Odorizzi on the IL.
Odorizzi exited his start against the Rangers on Monday night in the second inning after injuring his right foot while covering first base on a groundout.
Odorizzi, 31, is 6-7 with a 4.22 ERA in 21 starts and one relief appearance this season.
--Field Level Media
