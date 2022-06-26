The Houston Astros reinstated rookie shortstop Jeremy Pena from the 10-day injured list prior to Sunday's game against the host New York Yankees.

Pena has been sidelined with left thumb discomfort since diving to make a catch in a game in the Astros' 5-3 loss to the Texas Rangers on June 13.

Pena, 24, is batting .277 with nine homers, 27 RBIs and 27 runs in 54 games this season.

Also on Sunday, the Astros optioned outfielder Chas McCormick to Triple-A Sugar Land.

McCormick, 27, is hitting .219 with six homers and 16 RBIs in 49 games this season with the Astros.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In