The Houston Astros reinstated relief pitcher Pedro Baez from the 60-day injured list.
Baez, 33, has not pitched in a game since signing a two-year, $12.5 million deal in the offseason. After missing a few weeks with COVID-19 in spring training, Baez developed right shoulder soreness that has persisted throughout the first few months of the season.
In seven seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Baez pitched in 355 games, striking out 369 batters with a 3.03 ERA.
In a corresponding move, Houston placed relief pitcher Rafael Montero on the injured list with right shoulder discomfort. To create room for Baez on the 40-man roster, the Astros moved right-hander Andre Scrubb from the 10-day to the 60-day injured list.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.