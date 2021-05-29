The Houston Astros activated right-handed pitcher Jake Odorizzi from the 10-day injured list, and he'll start Saturday night's game against the San Diego Padres.
It will be the first start for Odorizzi since April 24. He was 0-2 with a 10.13 ERA before going on the injured list with a strain of the right pronator muscle.
Odorizzi, who signed a two-year free-agent contract worth $20.25 million in the offseason, said he is looking forward to his second act of the year.
"I feel like I got a fresh start to the season," he said. "My first two starts to the season weren't really what I was hoping for and I was still kind of building up (arm strength) at that point. Now I feel I have some base underneath me to go out, and hopefully I'll have a good outing and move on from there. We'll see how it goes, but physically, I'm happy with where I'm at."
The 31-year-old has a 62-58 record with a 3.97 ERA in 198 games (195 starts) over 10 seasons. He also has played for the Kansas City Royals (2012), Tampa Bay Rays (2013-17) and Minnesota Twins (2018-20).
In a corresponding move, the Astros optioned right-hander Enoli Paredes to Triple A Sugar Land. In 4 1/3 innings over seven appearances, Paredes, 25, gave up eight runs (four earned) on six hits and 11 walks. He struck out seven.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.