Astros third baseman Alex Bregman underwent surgery on his right wrist on Monday in Houston.
The team said the 27-year-old All-Star is expected to resume baseball activities in January and should be ready for the start of spring training.
Bregman posted a photo on social media of himself in a hospital bed with his wrist in a cast, giving a thumbs-up sign. "All went good," read the caption on his Instagram story.
It's not clear when Bregman sustained the injury to his wrist. He batted just .095 (2 for 21) with one double and two RBIs in Houston's six-game loss to the Atlanta Braves in the World Series.
Bregman batted .270 with 12 homers and 55 RBIs in 91 games during the 2021 regular season. He is a career .281 hitter with 117 home runs and 397 RBIs in 650 games with the Astros since 2016.
--Field Level Media
