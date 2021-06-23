The Houston Astros expect to be without third baseman Alex Bregman (quad) for at least two to three more weeks, manager Dusty Baker said Wednesday.
"These things don't heal that quickly," Baker said. "I won't have any reports for you for a couple of weeks."
The timetable will likely keep the two-time All-Star out until the All-Star break.
Bregman was placed on the injured list last week after straining his left quad running up the first-base line in a contest against the Texas Rangers. Baker had initially been unable to provide a timetable for the 27-year-old's recovery.
Bregman is batting .275 with seven home runs and 34 RBIs through 59 games this season.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.