Houston third baseman Alex Bregman exited in the second inning of the Astros' game against the visiting Texas Rangers on Wednesday due to a left quad strain.
Bregman grounded into a double play in the first inning and began limping three-quarters of his way to first base. He walked to the dugout and disappeared down the tunnel.
Robel Garcia came out to play third base at the start of the next inning.
Bregman, a two-time All-Star, is hitting .275 with seven home runs and 34 RBIs in 59 games this season.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.