Defending French Open champion Iga Swiatek is back in the favorite role with World No. 1 Ash Barty leaving Paris due to a hip injury.
Swiatek, who at 19 claimed her first Grand Slam in 2020 with Barty not participating due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is +150 at BetMGM and +155 at FanDuel, replacing the Australian as the favorite at both books.
The reigning champ from Poland opened her title defense at Roland Garros with an easy victory.
Naomi Osaka, who opted not to play in the event for personal reasons, is the favorite over Barty to win the 2022 Australian Open at +350 with PointsBet.
In the ongoing French Open, fourth-ranked Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) is the second favorite (+450) and Paula Badosa (Spain) is third at +900 ahead of Serena Williams (+1200) via BetMGM.
Sabalenka is the heavy favorite at -110 to win the third quarter of the draw that also includes Williams (+350).
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.