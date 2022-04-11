Elvis Andrus went 3-for-5 with one of Oakland's four homers, starter Paul Blackburn fired five shutout innings and the A's handed the Tampa Bay Rays their first defeat of the season, 13-2 on Monday in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Andrus popped a three-run home run for an 8-0 lead during a four-run second inning. In the Oakland first, Seth Brown hit a three-run blast and Chad Pinder followed with a solo shot.
Blackburn (1-0) cruised from there, giving up just three hits and a walk while striking out seven.
Oakland's Sheldon Neuse capped a three-hit night with a ninth-inning grand slam. Andrus also singled, doubled and scored two runs, and Pinder added a double.
Rays starter Luis Patino (0-1) left in the top of the first after tossing just 13 pitches and getting two outs. The club's No. 4 starter squatted in pain and was removed with what was diagnosed as a left oblique strain.
Chris Mazza relieved and allowed seven hits and eight runs -- six earned -- over three frames, including three long balls.
Tampa Bay's Wander Franco continued his sizzling start with a 3-for-4 night -- his third three-hit game -- to push his average to .600 (9-for-15). Franco finished with two singles, a double and two runs.
Ji-Man Choi went 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Rays, who became the last major league team to lose a game.
After Patino exited with a runner on second base, Mazza inherited an 0-2 count against Sean Murphy, then hit him with a pitch. Brown followed with a three-run homer to right, his second, to put the Rays behind for the first time in 2022.
Mazza fell behind 3-0 to Pinder, and the left fielder hit his second homer -- a shot to right-center --for a 4-0 lead.
After an error by Rays second baseman Taylor Walls in the second allowed a run to score, Andrus unloaded on a hanging breaking ball, belting it to deep left.
Oakland made it 9-0 in the fourth on Murphy's RBI fielder's choice, and the Rays' Josh Lowe answered with a run-scoring fielder's choice in the sixth. Choi singled home a run in the eighth.
Tampa Bay outfielder Brett Phillips pitched the last two innings and allowed a two-out grand slam to Neuse in the ninth -- Oakland's third four-run frame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.