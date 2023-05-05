Brent Rooker homered and drove in three as the Oakland Athletics held off a furious rally by the host Kansas City Royals for a 12-8 win on Friday night.
The Athletics plated an unearned run in the first as Esteury Ruiz and Ryan Noda reached on soft singles, then Ruiz stole third and scored on a throwing error.
Back-to-back home runs by Rooker - a two-run shot for his 10th of the season -- and Ramon Laureano boosted the A's lead to 4-0 in the third. Laureano's third of the season traveled an estimated 440 feet to left-center.
Rooker added an RBI double in the fourth for a 5-0 advantage.
Tony Kemp's third hit, an RBI double, drove Brad Keller (2-3) from the mound as Oakland took a 9-2 lead in the fifth.
Keller allowed multiple baserunners in each inning and labored through 4 1/3 innings, surrendering seven runs on 11 hits -- both season highs.
Noda, a rookie, and Shea Langeliers broke 0-for-12 slides with hits in their first at-bats while the Athletics pounded out season-highs in runs and hits (17). Noda and Kemp each delivered a pair of doubles as Oakland collected eight extra-base hits.
Kyle Muller (1-2) shut out Kansas City until Nick Pratto's two-out, two-run homer in the fourth, his first of the year.
The Royals scored a run in the fifth and two more in the sixth to drive Muller from the game after 5 1/3 innings. He surrendered five runs on eight hits and three walks.
In the seventh, Athletics reliever Shintaro Fujinami walked the bases full. All three scored, cutting the lead to 9-8 when Hunter Dozier slashed a two-run triple that was misplayed by centerfielder Ruiz. Dozier and Pratto each finished with two RBIs.
For the second straight day, Kansas City scored in four consecutive innings to attempt a comeback from a seven-run deficit but could get no closer on Friday against three additional Oakland relievers.
The A's added a combined three insurance runs in the eighth and ninth innings. In the ninth, Ruiz doubled and again stole third. He has a seven-game hitting streak and is tied for the major league lead with 15 steals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.