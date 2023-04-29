The Oakland Athletics reinstated outfielder Ramon Laureano from the 10-day injured list on Saturday.
The team designated infielder/outfielder Tyler Wade for assignment in a corresponding transaction.
Laureano, 28, landed on the IL on April 17 with a strained left groin after hitting .218 with two homers and four RBIs in 15 games.
Laureano has batted .250 with 64 home runs and 188 RBIs in 422 games since making his MLB debut with Oakland in 2018.
Wade, 28, batted .077 (1-for-13) with four stolen bases and eight strikeouts in 10 games with the A's this season.
He is a lifetime .211 hitter with seven homers and 41 RBIs in 341 games with the New York Yankees (2017-21), Los Angeles Angels (2022) and Athletics.
--Field Level Media
