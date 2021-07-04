The Oakland Athletics placed first baseman Mitch Moreland on the 10-day injured list on Sunday and activated outfielder Stephen Piscotty from the same list.

The team did not disclose Moreland's injury. He missed 11 games in May with a rib injury.

Moreland, 35, is hitting .238 with six home runs and 22 RBIs in 57 games this season, his first in Oakland.

Piscotty, 30, was placed on the IL on June 19, retroactive to June 17, with a sprained left wrist. On the season, Piscotty is batting .217 with four home runs and 11 RBI in 50 games.

--Field Level Media

