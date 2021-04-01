Oakland Athletics closer Trevor Rosenthal and fellow right-hander Mike Fiers are opening the season on the 10-day injured list.
Rosenthal, who signed a one-year, $11 million deal in free agency, will miss time with a shoulder injury.
Utility man Jed Lowrie and left-hander Reymin Guduan were recalled from Las Vegas and the A's optioned right-hander Daulton Jefferies and left-hander A.J. Puk to their alternate site. Outfielder Skye Bolt for assignment.
Oakland opens the 2021 season Thursday against the Houston Astros.
Fiers came back to the club in the offseason as a free agent, signing a deal worth a reported $3.5 million for 2021.
The 30-year-old Rosenthal posted 11 saves and a 1.90 ERA in 23 relief appearances in 2020 in stints with the San Diego Padres and Kansas City Royals. He has posted 132 saves and a 3.36 ERA in his career.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.