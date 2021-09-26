The Oakland Athletics placed shortstop Elvis Andrus on the 10-day Injured List on Sunday with a broken left fibula, suffered when he scored the game-winning run on Saturday night.
He was injured rounding third base and collapsed on the plate to seal a 2-1, walk-off win over the Houston Astros.
He had to be helped off the field by the Oakland training staff and was taken for X-rays afterward.
Andrus, 33, is batting .243 with three home runs and 37 RBIs in 146 games this season, his first with Oakland after 12 seasons and two All-Star selections with the Texas Rangers.
The A's also placed designated hitter Jed Lowrie on the 10-day IL with a sprained right hand.
In corresponding moves, left-hander Sam Moll was reinstated from the paternity list and infielder Vimael Machin was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas.
Oakland began play Sunday four games out of the wild card with seven games to play.
--Field Level Media
