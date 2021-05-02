Oakland A's pitcher Jesus Luzardo was placed on the injured list Sunday with a hairline fracture on his left pinky finger, which he suffered while playing a video game.
A's manager Bob Melvin said the left-handed pitcher accidentally bumped his finger on a table while playing the game.
Melvin also revealed that Luzardo sustained the injury before he made a start Saturday. After the training staff cleared him to pitch, Luzardo allowed six runs (three earned) on five hits and had two walks and struck out one in three innings of an 8-4 home loss to the Baltimore Orioles.
"He came in, was a little bit sore, training staff checked him out," said Melvin on Sunday, according to ESPN. "We threw him in the cage before he went out there, watched him warm up. He was comfortable pitching, the training staff was comfortable with him pitching. After the game, we got an X-ray and there was a hairline in the pinkie finger."
Luzardo, 23, is 1-3 with a 5.79 ERA in six games, all starts, this season. Melvin did not have a timetable for Luzardo's return.
"It just depends on how it heals and how it responds," Melvin said. "As you would expect, it was a little bit worse today, a little bit puffier today, but really have no idea on a timetable yet."
In a corresponding move, the A's called up left-hander Adam Kolarek from the club's alternate site.
--Field Level Media
