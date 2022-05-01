The Oakland Athletics made it official Sunday, activating right-hander James Kaprielian in advance of his season debut against the Cleveland Guardians.

Right-hander Adam Oller was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas.

Kaprielian was impressive as a rookie last season, going 8-5 with a 4.07 ERA in 24 games (21 starts). He is making his first appearance against the Guardians.

Oakland has been exercising patience with Kaprielian, 28, who started the season on the injured list with AC joint irritation in his right shoulder before making three minor-league rehab starts.

He most recently pitched for Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, allowing five runs over four innings and throwing 84 pitches.

Oller, 27, was 0-2 with an 11.17 ERA in three starts to open the season for the A's. He made his major league debut on April 12 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

--Field Level Media

