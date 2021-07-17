The Oakland Athletics activated outfielder Mark Canha from the 10-day injured list on Saturday.
In a corresponding move, the A's optioned outfielder Skye Bolt to Triple-A Las Vegas.
Canha, 32, was sidelined since June 25 due to a left hip strain, which required a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection. In 74 games this season, Canha is batting .255 with 11 home runs and 33 RBIs.
In 578 games - all with Oakland - Canha is a career .249 hitter with 83 home runs and 266 RBIs.
Bolt, 27, is hitting .106 with a home run and three RBIs in 25 games this year.
--Field Level Media
