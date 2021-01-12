No. 4 seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus will face first-time finalist Veronika Kudermetova of Russia in Wednesday's Abu Dhabi WTA Women's Tennis Open final.
Sabalenka extended her winning streak to 14 matches with a 6-3, 6-2 victory Tuesday against No. 9 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece. Sabalenka tallied 22 winners, including eight aces, and committed just eight unforced errors in a dominating performance.
Kudermetova defeated Ukrainian teenager Marta Kostyuk 7-6 (8), 6-4 in Tuesday's other semifinal at the opening event on the 2021 WTA calendar. Kudermetova won the tightly contested match thanks to a slight edge in service breaks (5-4) and winners (22-21).
Sabalenka, ranked No. 10 in the world, won the only previous meeting against Kudermetova in 2015 on the ITF Challenger circuit.
