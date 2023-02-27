Kansas City Royals pitcher Aroldis Chapman cracked a tooth and required stitches to his lip after falling at home, he told MLB.com on Monday.
Chapman's mouth was swollen, but his spring training routine isn't expected to be disrupted. He's scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, which is his 35th birthday.
The incident occurred Saturday night when Chapman slipped and fell. Chapman missed Sunday's workout after getting little sleep in the aftermath, Royals manager Matt Quatraro said.
Chapman, 34, signed a one-year, $3.75 million contract with the Royals in January. The deal also included performance bonuses of up to $5 million.
A seven-time All-Star, Chapman struggled mightily last season with the New York Yankees. He posted a 4-4 record with nine saves, a 4.46 ERA and 1.43 WHIP in 43 relief appearances.
Overall, Chapman owns a 44-35 record with 315 saves and a 2.48 ERA in 667 career relief appearances with the Cincinnati Reds, Chicago Cubs and Yankees.
--Field Level Media
