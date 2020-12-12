Quarterback Tyhier Tyler accounted for 124 of Army's 162 total yards as he led Army to a 15-0 victory over rival Navy on Saturday at West Point, N.Y.
Playing on its home turf against Navy for the first time since 1943, the Black Knights (8-2) recorded their first shutout victory in the series since 1969 and 11th shutout win overall.
Navy (3-7) still leads the all-time series 61-53-7, but Army secured payback following last year's 31-7 defeat, winning for the fourth time in the past five meetings. Navy had won the previous three games played at West Point.
After a mostly defensive struggle for three quarters (five combined first downs in the first half), Navy committed its lone turnover of the game with 14:04 left in the fourth quarter.
An errant pitch on a toss sweep from quarterback Xavier Arline to CJ Williams was recovered by Army linebacker Jon Rhattigan at the Navy 13-yard line.
Five plays later, Tyler scored from 4 yards out to give Army a 10-0 lead with 11:02 remaining. It was Army's first touchdown scored in the series in a game played at West Point.
The Black Knights added two more points when Navy receiver Mark Walker was tackled in the end zone for a safety. Quinn Maretzki made two of three field-goal attempts, connecting from 37 and 40 yards.
Tyler ran for 96 yards on 26 carries and had the game's only completed pass on Army's lone attempt -- a 28-yard connection with Tyrell Robinson with 1:09 left in the first quarter.
Arline (109 rushing yards on 17 attempts) opened the second half with an 11-yard keeper and then sprinted up the middle and down the far sideline for a 52-yard run to the Army 2-yard line.
But Army's defense stood its ground with a goal-line stand as it stopped Navy on four consecutive rushing plays. Arline appeared to have scored on third-and-goal from the 2, but the referees ruled his knee was down at the 1 and the call was confirmed after review.
Nelson Smith was stuffed for no gain at the 1-yard line on the next play.
--Field Level Media
