The Tampa Bay Rays and the Los Angeles Dodgers during the national anthem prior to Game 6 of the World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.
Buy Now

The Tampa Bay Rays and the Los Angeles Dodgers during the national anthem prior to Game 6 of the World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times/TNS)

 Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times/TNS

Army and Air Force will play the first-ever college football game at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, when they meet in the Lockheed Martin Commanders' Classic on Nov. 6, 2021.

The U.S. military academies announced the details of a two-year agreement on Thursday, with the return meeting set for Nov. 5, 2022. The designated home team will be the Falcons in 2021 and the Black Knights in 2022.

The retractable-roof stadium, with a capacity of 40,300, opened its doors this spring. It is home to Major League Baseball's Texas Rangers and was the location of the 2020 World Series, as a neutral site amid COVID-19 protocols.

"We are honored to have Air Force and Army play the inaugural football game at Globe Life Field," Rangers executive vice president Sean Decker said in a news release. "Honoring our military heroes is very important to the Texas Rangers, and we expect the environment and other activities surrounding this great matchup will make for a very exciting weekend in Arlington."

Air Force (3-2) and Army (8-2) meet Saturday in West Point, N.Y.

The Falcons hold a 37-16-1 lead in the all-time series.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.