Former Indiana standout Armaan Franklin announced Thursday night that he intends to transfer to Virginia.
The guard from Indianapolis revealed his decision on his social media account. He entered the transfer portal soon after Indiana fired head coach Archie Miller.
"Excited about the next chapter in my hoops life," Franklin wrote above an image of him in a Virginia jersey with the word "COMMITTED" across the bottom. "Still, have to say a big thanks to the IU community, fans and my teammates for all their support. Know that I appreciate you all so much!"
As a sophomore this season, Franklin averaged 11.4 points and 4.1 rebounds to go along with 1.2 steals per game. He shot 42.9 percent from the field and 42.4 percent from beyond the arc.
--Field Level Media
