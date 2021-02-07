Armaan Franklin hit a 14-foot jumper with 1.6 seconds left, lifting Indiana to a 67-65 win over No. 8 Iowa on Sunday in Bloomington, Ind.
The Hoosiers (10-8, 5-6 Big Ten) snapped a two-game losing streak thanks to Franklin's heroics. Franklin, playing through an ankle injury, had struggled all game, making just 1 of his first 9 attempts from the floor before the game-winning shot.
Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 17 points and 12 rebounds, posting his seventh double-double of the season. Race Thompson added 15 points.
Joe Wieskamp and Luka Garza led Iowa (13-6, 7-5 Big Ten) with 18 points apiece. Jordan Bohannon added 11 points, including a 3-pointer with 27.6 seconds left that tied the score at 65. Iowa has lost four of its last five after a 12-2 start to the season.
Indiana outscored Iowa 17-5 in points off turnovers, which helped the Hoosiers overcome a 35.9 percent shooting day from the floor.
Iowa started the game hot from the perimeter, making its first five 3-point attempts. While racing to a 17-4 lead less than seven minutes into the game, the Hawkeyes got into foul trouble. Starting forward Keegan Murray committed his second foul with 15:38 remaining. Garza picked up his second foul with 12:30 left in the first half.
As a result, Iowa was unable to hold its early lead. After a Wieskamp 3-pointer put Iowa up 27-18, the Hoosiers closed the half with a 15-4 run, fueled by defense and offense. Indiana, which started the half 5-for-27 from the floor, made six of its final seven shots in the first half.
Off a steal by Khristian Lander on an in-bounds play, Jackson-Davis got a dunk in transition to cut Iowa's lead to 31-27. Lander then made an open 3-pointer in transition to cut Iowa's lead to 31-30. Anthony Leal followed with a 3-pointer with 36 seconds left in the first half, putting Indiana up 33-31, a lead it took into halftime.
Iowa played without guard CJ Fredrick, who sat out the game with a lower leg injury. Indiana was without Jerome Hunter, who sat out his second straight game due to a coach's decision.
