Saturday's game between Texas A&M and host Arkansas has been postponed due to the Aggies' COVID-19 concerns, the school announced Thursday.
The game has not yet been rescheduled.
According to the release from Texas A&M, the postponement is due to a mix of positive tests, contact tracing and quarantining within the program and adheres to the COVID-19 protocols established by the Southeastern Conference.
The Aggies (8-7, 2-6 SEC) already had their game against Vanderbilt scheduled for Wednesday postponed. That game was itself a rescheduled game to make up for a Jan. 20 postponement due to COVID-19 issues with the Commodores' program.
It's the first postponement for Arkansas (14-5, 6-4) since a Dec. 8 game against Tulsa had to be scrapped.
--Field Level Media
