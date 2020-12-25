All-SEC linebacker Grant Morgan said Friday he will return to Arkansas for another season in 2021.
"Merry Christmas! I'm not done being a Hog," he wrote in a post on Twitter. "My work here is unfinished. The best is yet to come. 31 is back!"
Morgan was leading the nation with 110 tackles before sustaining a knee injury during the second half of the Razorbacks' 50-48 loss at Missouri on Dec. 5.
He also registered 7.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and one interception returned for a touchdown in nine games in 2020.
The 5-foot-11, 222-pound senior is expected to be in the lineup when Arkansas (3-7) faces TCU (6-4) in the Texas Bowl in Houston next Thursday.
A rule change made by the NCAA in response to the COVID-19 pandemic gives Morgan and other student-athletes an extra year of eligibility.
--Field Level Media
