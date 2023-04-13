Cincinnati transfer Jeremiah Davenport committed to Arkansas on Thursday.
It's the fourth transfer commitment for the Razorbacks to help offset the loss of two players to the NBA draft.
Davenport made the announcement on social media.
"Leaving it up to God, as always. Razorback nation, let's rock!" he posted to Instagram and Twitter.
The 6-foot-7 guard averaged 9.1 points and 4.2 rebounds in 109 career games (61 starts) for the Bearcats. He has one season of eligibility remaining.
He joins Khalif Battle (Temple), Tramon Mark (Houston) and Keyon Menifield (Washington) to commit to the Hogs from the transfer portal.
Arkansas lost Anthony Black and Nick Smith Jr. to the NBA draft.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the
respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in
a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it
here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar,
lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Rain likely. High 64F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Showers and a few thunderstorms likely. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.