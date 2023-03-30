Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith Jr., as expected, declared for the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday.
The 6-foot-4 Smith is expected to be a lottery pick.
Smith announced his decision on social media.
Smith averaged 12.5 points in 17 games (14 starts) this season for the Razorbacks, who finished 22-14 and earned a trip to the Sweet 16, where they dropped an 88-65 decision to Final Four-bound UConn.
Smith missed nearly two months with a knee injury during the heart of the season, from Dec. 17 to Feb. 11.
Smith was a McDonald's All-American and came to Arkansas as the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2022, per the 247Sports composite rankings.
--Field Level Media
