Arkansas forward Abayomi Iyiola announced he has entered the transfer portal after one season with the Razorbacks.
Iyiola announced his decision on Twitter.
"This was definitely an experience I would never forget," he wrote in part. "After much prayers and consideration with my family, I will be entering my name into the transfer portal. I look forward to competing academically and athletically elsewhere."
Iyiola played in just one game for Arkansas last season as a junior after playing his first two seasons with Stetson. He sat out the 2019-20 season after he transferred.
In 63 games over two seasons at Stetson, the 6-foot-9 Iyiola averaged 10.3 points with 6.8 rebounds but was not able to establish any playing time once he joined the Razorbacks.
Arkansas was ranked as high as No. 8 in the nation last season and advanced to the South Regional final where it was defeated by eventual national champion Baylor.
--Field Level Media
