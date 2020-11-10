Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman had a follow-up PCR test that confirmed his positive result for COVID-19, sidelining him for Saturday's game against No. 6 Florida.
"He will remain in isolation at home and continue to be a part of the team meetings virtually," the school said in a statement issued Tuesday.
Pittman was tested on Sunday and received the initial results on Monday morning. The second test was administered Monday.
Associate head coach and defensive coordinator Barry Odom will serve as interim head coach as the Razorbacks (3-3, 3-3 SEC) prepare to play the Gators (4-1, 4-1) in Gainesville, Fla.
