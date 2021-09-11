Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Caleb Smith lost his appeal and will begin serving a 10-day suspension for use of a foreign substance in a game, according to Arizona manager Torey Lovullo.
Lovullo told reporters that Smith had his appeal hearing earlier this week. According to Lovullo, Smith is not with the team on its current road trip, with Arizona visiting the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.
Smith is the second major league pitcher to serve a suspension under umpires' increased emphasis on enforcing banned substance rules. Smith was ejected in the eighth inning of a contest with the Philadelphia Phillies on Aug. 18 when umpires discovered a substance on his glove.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.