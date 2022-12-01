Desmond Cambridge's 3-pointer with 2.6 seconds left lifted visiting Arizona State to a thrilling 60-59 comeback victory against Colorado on Thursday night in the Pac-12 opener for both teams.
The Sun Devils (7-1, 1-0) missed 18 of their first 19 shots from 3-point range but then sank 4 treys in the last 4:53 to rally from a 12-point deficit with six minutes remaining.
Colorado's KJ Simpson missed a long 3-pointer as time expired.
Devan Cambridge, Desmond's brother, scored 18 points for the Sun Devils, who extended their winning streak to five games.
ASU played without Frankie Collins (non-COVID illness). Going into the game, Collins was second on team with a 12.9 scoring average,
Simpson had 13 points and 6 rebounds, and Tristan da Silva chipped in with 10 points and 8 rebounds for the Buffaloes (4-4, 0-1), who put 10 different players in the scoring column.
Alonzo Gaffney's 3-pointer and DJ Horne's right-side jumper moved ASU within 56-51 with 4:13 to go. That was the closest the Sun Devils had gotten within since midway through the first half.
The Cambridges, first Desmond and then Devan, nailed 3-pointers to give the Sun Devils their first lead (57-56) since being ahead 8-6.
Jalen Gabbidon sank three free throws to give Colorado a 59-57 edge with 2:01 remaining to help set up the exciting ending.
Simpson's layup 27 seconds before intermission closed a 6-0 run that gave the Buffaloes a 38-23 halftime lead, their largest advantage to that point.
J'Vonne Hadley and Luke O'Brien each had 6 first-half points for Colorado, which outrebounded ASU 29-17 overall and 9-5 on the offensive boards that helped account for a 9-2 edge in second-chance points.
Devan Cambridge's 8 points led the Sun Devils, who shot 29% overall (9 of 31) and missed all 13 attempts from 3-point range.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.