Warren Washington and Devan Cambridge each had 14 points to lead a balanced scoring effort for Arizona State in the Sun Devils' 76-54 victory over Alcorn State on Sunday at Tempe, Ariz.
Washington made all five of his field-goal attempts and had seven rebounds. Cambridge was 5 of 8 from the field with seven rebounds.
Arizona State (6-1) was also led by 11 points from Frankie Collins and 10 from Alonzo Gaffney. Collins and DJ Horne each had five assists.
The Sun Devils, who are on a four-game winning streak, recorded 20 assists among their 24 made field goals. Arizona State had 21 assists on its 25 made field goals Tuesday against visiting Grambling in an 80-49 win.
Dekedran Thorn led Alcorn State (3-4) with 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field, 5-of-8 from 3-point range.
Dominic Brewton added 13 points and Jeremiah Kendall had a game-high 10 rebounds.
Arizona State pulled away midway through the second half from Alcorn State, which trailed by four points with 11:31 remaining.
A 12-2 run gave the Sun Devils a 60-45 lead with 6:03 remaining.
Alcorn State missed 13 of its last 15 shots from the field and finished shooting 27.1 percent, including 5 of 23 from 3-point range.
Arizona State's 10-0 run that included five points from Washington gave Arizona State a 30-21 lead with 2:19 left in the first half.
The Sun Devils scored the first five points of the second half on a 3-pointer by Cambridge and a jumper by Washington to take a 37-23 lead.
Thorn then fueled an 11-3 Alcorn State run with three 3-pointers to cut the Sun Devils' lead to 40-34 with 14:57 left.
After Alcon State cut the lead to 45-41, Arizona State outscored the Braves 15-4 that included the 12-2 run. The Braves went on a 1-of-6 shooting spell during that stretch.
A layup by Collins capped the run, giving the Sun Devils the 60-45 lead.
