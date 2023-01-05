Warren Washington scored 18 points and Desmond Cambridge Jr. added 13 to lead host Arizona State to a 77-71 victory over Washington State in Pac-12 play on Thursday in Tempe, Ariz.
Washington, who shot 9 of 10 shots from the floor, scored 16 points in the first half. Cambridge was 4 of 6 shooting, including 2 of 4 from deep, to go along with five rebounds and three assists.
Arizona State's DJ Horne scored 10 of his 12 points in the first half and finished 6 of 14 from the field, although he missed all six of his attempts from 3-point range.
The Sun Devils (12-3, 3-1), who never trailed en route to ending a two-game slide, shot 31 of 56 (55.4 percent) from the field, including 5 of 17 (29.4 percent) from 3-point range.
Washington State (6-10, 1-4), which has dropped four of its past five games, was led by Jabe Mullins, who scored 19 points by going 7 of 12 from the field, including 5 of 9 from beyond the arc.
DJ Rodman had 16 points and a game-high 12 rebounds, while Justin Powell had 10 points. Mouhamed Gueye had eight points and seven rebounds.
The Cougars shot 27 of 63 (42.9 percent) from the field, including 11 of 32 (34.4 percent) on 3-pointers.
After Cambridge's 3-pointer gave Arizona State a 69-58 lead with 6:21 remaining, the Cougars went on a 8-0 run, capped by consecutive 3-pointers by Mullins, to make it 69-66 with 4:18 to go.
But that's as close as the Cougars would get, as Devan Cambridge's jumper made it a five-point game, and Horne's jumper extended the lead to 73-66 with 2:04 to play.
After Horne's jumper gave the Sun Devils a 32-21 lead with 5:53 left in the first half, the Cougars closed on a 15-10 run to pull to within 42-36 at halftime.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.